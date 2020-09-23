https://www.dailywire.com/news/kristi-noem-tweets-herself-shooting-this-is-how-we-do-social-distancing-in-south-dakota

On Wednesday, South Dakota governor Kristi Noem, the bane of those who embrace draconian social distancing measures, issued a tweet showing herself shooting, along with a succinct comment: “This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota.”

This is how we do social distancing in South Dakota. pic.twitter.com/AjegUsKHhv — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) September 23, 2020

Noem has been an outspoken opponent of lockdown measures for the coronavirus from very early on; in April her grateful citizens surprised her with something: a parade.

The parade included numerous vehicles including firetrucks blaring emergency sirens, a pickup hauling a stock trailer, a concrete truck, and even construction equipment, as The Blaze noted. Noem tweeted, “I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day!”

I am so blessed to serve the people of the great State of South Dakota. You folks made my day! pic.twitter.com/oy0e5KO9RZ — Governor Kristi Noem (@govkristinoem) April 28, 2020

In April, Noem appeared on the “The Ingraham Angle,” where she stated:

I had a real honest conversation with the people in our state. I told them I took an oath to uphold the Constitution of our state, of South Dakota. I took an oath when I was in Congress obviously to uphold the Constitution of the United States. I believe in our freedoms and liberties. What I’ve seen across the country is so many people give up their liberties for just a little bit of security and they don’t have to do that.

“If a leader will take too much power in a time of crisis, that is how we lose our country,” said Noem. “So, I felt like I’ve had to use every single opportunity to talk about why we slow things down, we make decisions based on science and facts, and make sure that we are not letting emotion grab ahold of the situation.”

Noem doesn’t flinch from a fight; at the 2020 Republican National Convention in August she stated:

It took 244 years to build this great nation, flaws and all, but we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters. From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People who can afford to flee have fled but the people that can’t, good hard-working Americans, are left to fend for themselves.

Joining MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow by phone to react to Noem’s speech, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan snapped, “Her caricature of the great cities across America is not only wrong, it’s purposefully wrong. Seattle is a city that I raised my two children in and I would not have raised them anywhere else.”

Noem then fired back in an interview the next morning with Fox News host Brian Kilmeade, who noted that Seattle “already hit their murder total of last year” and that dozens of businesses “have permanently shut down” in the city.

Noem said, “Seattle has dramatically changed. So maybe the Seattle she raised her children in was different years ago, but today, the families that live there, they’re under attack and this is one of those things that we need to have an honest conversation about and really recognize that it comes from lack of leadership, very poor leadership that has its priorities screwed up. You look at what’s happening on the streets every single day” in cities, including Seattle, “and normal everyday people don’t want any part of it.”

She continued, “In fact, no mother wants to have her children be raised on the streets of Portland or Seattle right now because of the unrest, because of the violence and it’s not American. So we truly believe in the rule of law and it being upheld and that’s the difference right now today between the Republican and the Democrat parties.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

