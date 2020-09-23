https://hannity.com/media-room/lawless-in-seattle-city-council-overrides-mayors-veto-moves-to-defund-police-department-by-50/

The Seattle City Council overrode Mayor Jenny Durkan’s veto Tuesday night; vowing to defund their police department by a whopping 50% as the region struggles to crackdown on protests, homelessness, and rampant drug abuse.

“We cannot look away from this and we can no longer accept the status quo if we truly believe that Black lives matter,” Council President Lorena Gonzalez said.

The final vote was 7-2 against the Mayor’s veto of a bill that would slash the budget by $3 million.

Seattle: Antifa black bloc rioters force police vehicles away. #AntifaRiots pic.twitter.com/0RrQPvsimB — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 23, 2020

“Everyone deserves to feel safe … Countless videos of Black and brown lives lost here in Seattle and across the country shows us that not everyone feels safe,” González added, according to the Times. “We need public safety that’s centered on harm reduction, not the status quo…When I look back in this moment of time, I want to be able to tell my daughter, who I’m currently holding in my arms, that I did the right thing and that I voted on the right side of history.”

