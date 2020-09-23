https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/leftists-vandalize-minnesota-trump-supporters-garage-torch-vehicles-camper/

A Trump supporter woke up on Wednesday after the sound of an explosion to see his garage and vehicles on fire.

The Minnesota Trump supporter lost his garage, two vehicles and a camper in the arson.

Police are still investigating the arson.

** A GoFundMe page was set up to assist the family.

Bring Me the News reported:

The motive behind a suspected arson fire early Wednesday in Brooklyn Center may be political, according to a release from the Brooklyn Center Police Department. According to a release, the garage and three vehicles at a residence on the 6900 block of N. Morgan Ave. were destroyed in a fire that erupted following a reported explosion just before 4 a.m. Wednesday. The has been deemed suspicious and the investigation is “extremely active,” police said, noting that the family had a “fairly large” “Trump 2020” sign and prior to the garage burning down officers documented fresh spray paint on its exterior with “Biden 2020,” “BLM” and the anarchy symbol, an unusual combination of messages considering they occupy significantly different positions on the political spectrum.

