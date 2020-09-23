https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/23/linda-sarsour-says-its-time-to-rise-up-after-no-homicide-charges-in-the-fatal-shooting-of-breonna-taylor/

Former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for actions taken on the botched drug raid that led to the death of Breonna Taylor:

No homicide charge was brought in the case:

If guilty, he faces 1-5 years in prison:

The Rev. Al Sharpton’s reaction:

The other two members of the department were not charged at all:

Hankinson was fired in June:

And just to throw gasoline on the fire, Linda Sarsour is telling people to “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor”:

The National Guard has been activated and a curfew implemented:

Prayers up for Louisville tonight, and everywhere:

***

