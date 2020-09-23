https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-beck-special/the-lefts-color-revolution-playbook

Revolutions rarely happen overnight. The Left started laying the groundwork for November 3, 2020, the moment Hillary Clinton had to concede the 2016 election to Donald Trump. It was always solely about getting rid of President Trump — and there’s a playbook for that.

Last week, Glenn Beck showed you the “Seven Pillars of Color Revolution” written by a former U.S. diplomat, which are the conditions that must be in place for a successful Eastern European-style “Color Revolution.” The left seems to be pushing for a Color Revolution this election because they are using the exact same playbook.

In part two of this series, Glenn peels back the layers on the first four of these Color Revolution pillars to show you how they work and what the end goal is. And he reveals one of the architects of the playbook – a Color Revolution specialist, former ambassador, and former Obama administration official who is one of the key masterminds of this revolution.

Joining Glenn is political campaign veteran and BlazeTV host Steve Deace who says the polls that claim Biden is leading the race “are trash.” We’re being set up to believe that if Trump wins in spite of the polls, it must be an invalid election.

