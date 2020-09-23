http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xGnyDaCBr60/

Protests are erupting across the country Wednesday night in the following cities after a Kentucky grand jury announced its decision to not bring murder charges against officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor:

This is a developing story.

Westlake Center in downtown Seattle has maybe 50 people so far. Could be the rain or just that it’s early but there’s also another scheduled protest at Cal Anderson Park. #seattleprotests #breonnataylor pic.twitter.com/O6iVGj2qBg — Esmy Jimenez (@esmyjimenez) September 24, 2020

Black Lives Matter protesters in Providence argue with police and refuse to clear the highway, chanting Breonna Taylor in response to peaceful requests. pic.twitter.com/R9ADwoffId — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Fort Wayne police block traffic at Lewis and Clinton for protesters marching for #breonnataylor pic.twitter.com/n8r5LvWZ3P — Andy Paras (@AndyParas) September 24, 2020

.@pslsaltlake has taken their gathering to the streets. They blocked 500 S and State Street and took off heading west. This is the second gathering of the evening in downtown SLC. Neither are affiliated with one another. #BreonnaTaylor @fox13 pic.twitter.com/FUaBsRwY71 — (@brian_schnee) September 24, 2020

NOW: Protesters are marching down Centre Avenue in Pittsburgh following a Kentucky grand jury’s decision in the case of Breonna Taylor. pic.twitter.com/oaymRXscmv — Shelby Cassesse (@ShelbyCassesse) September 24, 2020

We are at Franklin Park where protestors are gathering for #JusticeForBreonnaTaylor. One man I just spoke with says, “I’m here for the family & the pain they are going through. This is not fair to Breonna’s family.” @MaliniBasu_ pic.twitter.com/YNEBY1PxDs — Malini Basu (@MaliniBasu_) September 23, 2020

Hundreds march with Breonna Taylor’s family in Grand Rapids. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/7JixOkyBHh — Lauren Edwards (@LaurenEdwardsTV) September 24, 2020

They took a knee together with GRPD Chief Eric Payne. https://t.co/NIDfiWsOxk — FOX 17 (@FOX17) September 24, 2020

HAPPENING NOW: Protesters are on Lower Broadway. They’re chanting Breonna Taylor’s name. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/DcHQ0PwEse — Cameron Taylor (@WSMVCameron) September 24, 2020

The activists are looking at individual media credentials and social media accounts and giving out glow bracelets to ones they approve of. They forbid livestreaming. At least for the time being, I will refrain from streaming for my safety and add updates here. pic.twitter.com/GT1IFJM1Cx — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) September 24, 2020

~10k protesters in all lanes of Manhattan Bridge, pedestrian and traffic lanes. pic.twitter.com/cMtViRk0zs — Matthew Chayes (@chayesmatthew) September 24, 2020

Group from 59th is now headed east on 24th St. “No cops, no KKK, no fascist USA,” the crowd chants to live drums. pic.twitter.com/Yxo5BJZddY — NYC Protest Updates 2020 (@protest_nyc) September 24, 2020

Demonstrators peacefully marching through Philadelphia following the Kentucky grand jury ruling in the Breonna Taylor casehttps://t.co/Pec2LxFNf7 pic.twitter.com/mEA7RaMOtB — Katie Katro (@KatieKatro6abc) September 24, 2020

St. Paul – Group of protesters entering the freeway I94 near Marion. 19:58 pic.twitter.com/E9QjfJhyIx — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) September 24, 2020

Large crowd of protesters are out in downtown Dallas demonstrating in response to the Breonna Taylor case in Kentucky. | @utashorthorn pic.twitter.com/KtOZMUbO5b — Megan Cardona (@megancardona_) September 24, 2020

AUSTIN – Currently in Austin, TX pic.twitter.com/vu4fNgtoyF — FJ News Reporter (@FJNewsReporter) September 24, 2020

BREAKING: Crowds marching down highway in #Milwaukee, Wisconsin, blocking traffic — in response to #BreonnaTaylor announcement. pic.twitter.com/SUXHYcVhdr — SV News 🚨 (@SVNewsAlerts) September 24, 2020

Protestors are now going restaurant by restaurant to chant at diners on Beach Dr. in St. Pete. A lot of diners yelled back, starting multiple confrontations. This one was the most significant. Protestors took over a couple’s table. Not sure why they were targeted specifically. pic.twitter.com/dzLM7KuCW9 — Josh Fiallo (@ByJoshFiallo) September 24, 2020

#BREAKING: Hundreds of demonstrators have gathered in downtown Los Angeles to protest the decision of a grand jury in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor https://t.co/4oEsNR1HyX pic.twitter.com/OVk2B3cjGa — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) September 23, 2020

Dozens of protesters staged at Millennium Park in Chicago for #BreonnaTaylor March planned to Trump Tower. Police standing by across the street. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/em1dYDHr2w — Steven Graves (@StevenGravesTV) September 24, 2020

Officer down in Louisville. pic.twitter.com/iAoVgibsQa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Louisville police have real guns now in response to being fired upon. pic.twitter.com/caiHhV5bXa — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) September 24, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]