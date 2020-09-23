https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/louisville-police-beat-violent-black-lives-matter-rioters-batons-make-arrests-video/

Protests and riots immediately erupted after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Breonna Taylor protesters ran over to a parked U-Haul containing supplies for their violent riot.

The Black Lives Matter mob stormed a restaurant and threw tables and chairs on the outdoor patio.

Then they roved to a restaurant, surrounded the owner and began breaking the windows.

Police formed a riot line and pushed back on the mob.

WATCH:

The crowd meets a line of police officers who are preventing them from moving forward pic.twitter.com/QqZ0Lvf0ib — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

Louisville Police deployed crowd control munitions, beat the violent rioters with batons and made multiple arrests.

WATCH:

Police officers surround the crowd after some pushing and shoving. Multiple people have been detained and some crowd control munitions were deployed: pic.twitter.com/d5z8elO5Dj — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

