A grand jury on Wednesday indicted a former Louisville, Kentucky, police officer on three counts of “wanton endangerment in the first degree” in the death of Breonna Taylor, a black woman who was killed during a no-knock raid on her home in March.

Sgt. Brett Hankison escaped more serious felony charges related to homicide from the grand jury. Wanton endangerment in the first degree is a Class D felony that carries a maximum possible sentence of five years in prison. His bail was set at $15,000.

No other police officers involved in the raid were criminally charged. Ofc. Myles Cosgrove and Sgt. Johnathan Mattingly were on the scene during the shooting, and Mattingly was shot in the leg and underwent surgery after the police operation.

Ben Crump, attorney for the family of Breonna Taylor, said on Twitter that the charge was “not fully what we wanted,” but added “this brings us closer to justice” for Taylor.

Hankison was fired from the department three months after Taylor’s death. Then-Police Chief Robert Schroeder wrote that Hankison violated standard operating procedure when his “actions displayed an extreme indifference to the value of human life” when he “wantonly and blindly fired ten (10) rounds” into Taylor’s apartment.

“The result of your action seriously impedes the Department’s goal of providing the citizens of our city with the most professional law enforcement agency possible,” he wrote. “I cannot tolerate this type of conduct by any member of the Louisville Metro Police Department. Your conduct demands your termination.”

Louisville took extraordinary steps in advance of the grand jury’s announcement, closing downtown streets and putting the city under a state of emergency. Most city administrative buildings and other businesses were boarded up in anticipation of the decision. There have been protests in Louisville for more than 100 consecutive days over Taylor’s death.

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and Louisville Interim Police Chief Robert Schroeder on Wednesday announced a 72-hour countywide curfew starting at 9 p.m. and the Kentucky National Guard has been activated, Schroeder said.

“I urge everyone to commit once again to a peaceful, lawful response, like we’ve seen here for the majority of the past several months,” Fisher said.

The grand jury ruling displeased some. “Justice has NOT been served,” tweeted Linda Sarsour of Until Freedom, a group that has urged charges in the case. “Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor.”

Justice has NOT been served. Rise UP. All across this country. Everywhere. Rise up for #BreonnaTaylor — Linda Sarsour (@lsarsour) September 23, 2020

Taylor, 26, an emergency medical worker, was shot five times by the officers after they entered her home using a no-knock warrant during a drug investigation on March 13. It later turned out that the warrant used to search her home was connected to a suspect who did not live there. No drugs were found inside.

On Sept. 15, the city settled a lawsuit against the three officers brought by Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, agreeing to pay her $12 million.

This story has been updated.

