LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — A Louisville Metro Police Officer has been shot in downtown Louisville amid protests in response to the Breonna Taylor decision.

Metrosafe confirmed to WDRB News that an officer had been shot at Brook and Broadway sometime before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. The news was also confirmed by LMPD Spokesperson Lamont Washington in an emailed statement.

OFFICER SHOT: Per MetroSafe, one LMPD Officer has been shot at Brook & Broadway. This is a look outside U of L hospital right now, the ER entrance off Chestnut & Hancock. @WDRBNews #Louisville pic.twitter.com/LFCMr5624O — Katrina Helmer (@KatrinaWDRB) September 24, 2020

No other information was immediately available. Possible injuries to the officer are unknown at this time.

WDRB has a crew headed to the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

