Protesters took to the streets of Louisville Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Calls to shut the highway down as the crowd continues to mobilize #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/R71aqiMp8u — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

A pair of videos shared to social media shows protesters unloaded shields and signs from a U-Haul truck. It is unclear who rented the truck. One shield read “BLM” in red, while another one had the phrase, “Protect Black Women.”

A parked U-Haul was waiting for the crowd up the street. It contains supplies such as signs, shields, water etc. I’m not sure how people knew what it contained. Police are up ahead pic.twitter.com/qObHK3E83y — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) September 23, 2020

While the BLM crowd was marching in Louisville, a U Haul truck pulled up with shields and supplies for the group to use. pic.twitter.com/VestCPdyTk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Another video shows protesters shouting, “We didn’t get it, burn it down!” while marching through Louisville.

“We didn’t get it, burn it down!” The crowd continues to grow out here in Louisville this afternoon #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/m4nHrbPvJC — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Protesters were also seen marching with signs demanding for the police to be abolished.

Protesters have organized a full front line now as they move through the streets #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/WHmiwVM2DU — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Fists up as the crowd pauses before marching west through Louisville #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/AOnFuRrvHF — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

Crowd walking into between #Louisville PD officers pic.twitter.com/oZzoNJAL13 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) September 23, 2020

A woman implores the protesters to keep going. They’ve already been marching for an hour and a half, and show no signs of stopping #Louisville #BreonnaTaylor pic.twitter.com/5WdjinpwVs — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) September 23, 2020

A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron scheduled a news conference in the capital, Frankfort, to discuss the grand jury’s decision.

Protesters have consistently pressured him to act, and celebrities and pro athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor. At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This story is developing.

