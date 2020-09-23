http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/PR1JJuuybwY/

Protesters took to the streets of Louisville Wednesday after a Kentucky grand jury did not bring murder charges against any of the officers involved in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

A pair of videos shared to social media shows protesters unloaded shields and signs from a U-Haul truck. It is unclear who rented the truck. One shield read “BLM” in red, while another one had the phrase, “Protect Black Women.”

Another video shows protesters shouting, “We didn’t get it, burn it down!” while marching through Louisville.

Protesters were also seen marching with signs demanding for the police to be abolished.

A grand jury announced that Officer Brett Hankison was charged with three counts of wanton endangerment in connection to the police raid on the night of March 13.

Neither the grand jury nor the presiding judge elaborated on the charges.

State Attorney General Daniel Cameron scheduled a news conference in the capital, Frankfort, to discuss the grand jury’s decision.

Protesters have consistently pressured him to act, and celebrities and pro athletes had joined them in calling on the attorney general to charge the police who shot Taylor. At one point, demonstrators converged on his house and were charged with felonies for trying to intimidate the prosecutor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

This story is developing. 

