President Trump’ son Eric Trump must comply with a New York attorney general’s subpoena regarding a probe into Trump Organization finances and testify before the Nov. 3 elections, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled Wednesday.

Trump’s lawyers recently said their client would be willing to testify in the case but not before the election because he didn’t want his testimony politicized.

However, the judge ruled Wednesday that Trump, a top executive in the Trump Organization, must testify before Oct. 7.

The judge also said Trump has “no authority” to make such a request and that the court is not bound by election timelines.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of real estate assets to obtain loans and tax benefits

