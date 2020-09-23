https://redstate.com/jenvanlaar/2020/09/23/marriott-ceo-admits-hotels-are-engaging-in-hygiene-theater-again-praises-totalitarian-measures/
About The Author
Related Posts
There’s No Downside To Trump Nominating Amy Coney Barrett
September 22, 2020
Chance The Rapper Cancels His Upcoming Tour
December 16, 2019
Both Are In The Same Church, But Media Love Joe Biden’s Faith And Hate Amy Coney Barrett’s
September 23, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Pets
Fishing
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy