https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/kevin-mccarthy-nancy-pelosi-impeach-ginsburg/2020/09/23/id/988422

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy hinted at using a procedural move to oust House Speaker Nancy Pelosi from leading the chamber.

Speaking with reporters Wednesday, McCarthy threatened to put forth a “motion to vacate” the chair of the speaker if Pelosi tries to impeach Trump administration officials in order to push back on the GOP’s effort to fill a Supreme Court vacancy before Election Day, Politico reported.

“I’ll make you this one promise … If [Pelosi] tries to move for an impeachment based upon the president following the Constitution, I think there will be a move on the floor to have her no longer — on the question of her being speaker,” McCarthy said.

“She may think she has a quiver. We do too.”

Since the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday, Republican leaders said they will hold confirmation hearings for whomever President Donald Trump nominates to fill Ginsburg’s seat prior to the election. Trump is slated to name his nominee on Saturday.

Pelosi fired back by saying she will use “arrows in our quiver” to fight the nomination process because it is occurring so close to the election.

According to Politico, McCarthy is not fully on board with the idea of using the “motion to vacate,” but members of the House Freedom Caucus are.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

