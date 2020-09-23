https://www.theblaze.com/news/mccloskeys-make-greeting-cards-from-photo-of-them-guarding-home-with-guns-and-hilariously-give-one-to-foul-mouthed-protester

Mark and Patricia McCloskey appear to have a knack for one-upping leftists.

First, they stand in front of their St. Louis home holding guns, making a left-wing mob think twice about pulling any funny stuff after it broke into their gated neighborhood amid the George Floyd rioting in June.

A month later, St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner filed charges against the McCloskeys for unlawful use of a weapon/flourishing, saying the couple waved their weapons in a “threatening manner” at “peaceful, unarmed protesters.”

Despite the charges hanging over their heads, the enterprising couple apparently had greeting cards made from one of the many images of them warding off the mob — and then Mark McCloskey graciously stuck it to a foul-mouthed protester who confronted the couple on video after they emerged from a print shop with the cards.

What are the details?

“Abolish the suburbs! You are terrorists!” the leftist woman hollers at the McCloskeys as they walk to their vehicle.

“Do you think pointing guns at protesters is nice?” the woman continues to yell. “It’s fun? You think you’re cool?”

“F*** you and your guns!” she adds as they enter their SUV. “F** you!”

With that, Mark McCloskey exits the vehicle and approaches the camera — and he’s not holding a gun; he’s holding one of the cards they created and hands it over: “Here, have a souvenir.”

The woman speaking on video isn’t impressed: “F*** both y’all!” The McCloskeys begin to back out of their parking space, and that’s where the clip ends.

How are folks reacting?

As you might expect, more than a few Twitter commenters are backing up the McCloskeys all the way and enjoyed their greeting card idea:

“GOOD. They have absolutely EVERY RIGHT to defend their home and property against violent rioters,” one person wrote. “Because that’s what they WERE.”

“Love it. F*** you marxists,” another commenter said. “You’re not going to win.”

“Do you know if they have a website where I can buy one of their cards?” another person asked.

“And to think they used to be Democrats, until a bunch of worthless, terrorist traitors decided to take up space on their property,” another commenter wrote. “You idiots are destroying your own party, because you are too ignorant to know any better. Thanks for the extra @realDonaldTrump votes. #Trump2020.”

