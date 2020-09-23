https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/lindsey-graham-assures-peaceful-transition-power-if-trump-loses?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham on Thursday attempted to assure Americans of a peaceful transfer of power should President Trump lose reelection and argued that Republicans’ efforts to have a full Supreme Court bench is critical should the outcome of the Nov. 3 election result in a legal challenge.

“Now, we may have litigation about who won the election, but the court will decide, and if the Republicans lose, we will accept that result,” Graham, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said on the Fox News Channel.

The Supreme Court effectively decided the outcome of the 2000 presidential race by stopped a Florida vote recount initiated by the state Supreme Court.

The high court, in a 5-4 decision, also ruled in the race between Democrat Al Gore and Republican George W. Bush that no alternative method of recount could be established in a timely manner. The ruling, which resulted in Bush being declared the winner, came more than a month after Election Day.

Graham spoke one day after President Trump declined to comment on the potential, uncertain outcome of his 2020 race.

“We’ll have to wait and see,” Trump told reporters, repeating his concerns about mail-in voter fraud. “Get rid of the ballots and we’ll have a very peaceful… there won’t be a transfer, frankly. There will be a continuation.”

Graham’s comments Thursday were similar to ones from Sens. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., and Mitch McConnell, the Senate majority leader, and Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming.

“The peaceful transfer of power is enshrined in our Constitution and fundamental to the survival of our Republic,” Cheney tweeted. “America’s leaders swear an oath to the Constitution. We will uphold that oath.”

McConnell tweeted: “The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

