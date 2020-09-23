https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/23/mike-tyson-swing-state-voter/

Former heavyweight boxing champion and ex-felon Mike Tyson will be voting for the first time ever in 2020:

This election will be my 1st time voting. I never thought I could because of my felony record. I’m proud to finally vote. Go to https://t.co/7O281P87lE to register. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay — Mike Tyson (@MikeTyson) September 22, 2020

And since his home state is Nevada, that makes his vote even more important.

Tyson’s home state of Nevada signed a law to restore voting rights to all persons convicted of felony upon release from prison in 2019, which will allow him to participate in this year’s election.

So, who will he vote for? And will he appear in an ad doing something like this:

Exit question: Who will Iron Mike knock out in November, Biden or Trump?

