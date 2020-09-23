https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/suburbs-milwaukee-wisconsin-civil-unrest/2020/09/23/id/988352

As some suburban voters are shifting their support away from President Donald Trump, the suburbanites residing just outside of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, are standing strong for the president, The New York Times reports.

The newspaper reports that the well-educated, affluent counties located north and west of Milwaukee have backed the GOP and haven’t shifted left like other nearby suburban areas.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has the edge over the president in the suburbs outside of Philadelphia and Detroit. But in Milwaukee, a recent Marquette Law School poll shows Trump with a 10-point lead over Biden.

“The WOW counties are key,” Scott Walker, the former Republican governor of Wisconsin, told the newspaper, using the nickname for the three Milwaukee suburban counties of Waukesha, Ozaukee, and Washington.

He said Trump’s forecasting of civil unrest continuing under Biden is helping garner more support from suburban Republicans.

“A number have completely changed their minds since Kenosha,” Walker said of how voters in the suburbs are feeling toward the president.

Walker was referencing violent protests that erupted in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following a police-involved shooting of a Black man.

Bridget Donovan, who told the newspaper she is a Democrat, said she was “counting the days until Trump is out of the White House” — until the police-involved death of George Floyd. She said the ongoing civil unrest is why she is backing Trump.

She said she has noticed “more and more Trump signs popping up” as she walks her dog around Waukesha.

The greater Milwaukee area could be considered the most racially segregated metropolitan region in the country, according to the newspaper.

According to the census, Waukesha County, which is the most populous county of the three suburban counties, is 92.5% white and less than 2% Black.

“If you had to find a part of the country that is an example of white flight, Milwaukee would be a poster child,” said Barry Burden, the director of the Elections Research Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Polling shows that Trump underperformed in the Milwaukee suburbs four years ago. Now, GOP officials say Trump has gained even more support from them.

Michael Hicks of Grafton, Wisconsin, told the newspaper that Black Lives Matter signs he posted were thrown in a dumpster and a neighbor complained when he put the signs in his garden.

“They just seem to want to silence you in these suburbs,” the health and physical education teacher told the newspaper. “They’re so happy in their comfortable bubble.”

