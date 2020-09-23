https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/mostly-peaceful-protester-tells-louisville-police-all-yall-get-ready-to-fking-die/

Journalist extraordinaire Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky as protesters are gathering to express their displeasure that the former police detective who shot and killed Breonna Taylor was not charged with homicide. The New York Post has already covered the “civil unrest” there:

Civil unrest in Louisville intensifies hours after Breonna Taylor grand jury decision https://t.co/Y28yjauJuD pic.twitter.com/TZIB1q5R8c — New York Post (@nypost) September 23, 2020

“Riots.” The word is “riots.” https://t.co/qAax8qqXyY — Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) September 23, 2020

We don’t know if we’re at the riot stage just yet (wait until after dark), but Rosas managed to catch on video one protester telling Louisville police to get ready to die:

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

And here are people blocking an intersection, and threatening to “burn it down” if they don’t get justice. Is it just us or did we see a flash of a guy carrying a hatchet on his shoulder?

As the BLM crowd chanted, “If we didn’t get it, burn it down!” they have marched outside the barricaded zone in Louisville and have shut down traffic in an intersection. pic.twitter.com/cIUtveA7xV — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

They would’ve protested if the ruling had been the other way around anyway, under the guise of “We were right all along so let’s riot in celebration” 🤦🏻‍♀️ — MyFaveWord_Question (@AnneK89014373) September 23, 2020

Too bad this was all planned before there was any announcement. My empathy is wearing thin. — AJ 🇺🇸🤖 (@AJMixxyBaby) September 23, 2020

It getting very weary. No time for due process it seems. Recruiting police is going to be a real problem. — JamesB (@JiminROI) September 23, 2020

Getting ready to riot, I see. — a Real Sheila (@aRealSheila1) September 23, 2020

What these people want is not justice. What they want is revenge for what they hallucinate happened. — Jaguar (@syaSsmadAttocS) September 23, 2020

Mass hysteria — William Darcy’s Ghost (@darcy_ghost) September 23, 2020

Those people don’t know the facts and honesty don’t care — Brian USMC F&AM (@BrianN78760788) September 23, 2020

Mass deprogramming therapy required. But think they are too lost in thier own group mental illness. — JamesB (@JiminROI) September 23, 2020

These are mentally ill people. I hope they find help. — JustASlice (@AmericanAsPie) September 23, 2020

Go after this lady. She lives in Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/7dmuvtmlHm — Bill dances boots. (@BillDances) September 23, 2020

“Burn it all down”, these people are nuts. — Timmybombs89 (@timmybombs89) September 23, 2020

