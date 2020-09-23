https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/mostly-peaceful-protester-tells-louisville-police-all-yall-get-ready-to-fking-die/

Journalist extraordinaire Julio Rosas of Twitchy sister-site Townhall is on the ground in Louisville, Kentucky as protesters are gathering to express their displeasure that the former police detective who shot and killed Breonna Taylor was not charged with homicide. The New York Post has already covered the “civil unrest” there:

We don’t know if we’re at the riot stage just yet (wait until after dark), but Rosas managed to catch on video one protester telling Louisville police to get ready to die:

And here are people blocking an intersection, and threatening to “burn it down” if they don’t get justice. Is it just us or did we see a flash of a guy carrying a hatchet on his shoulder?

