Former law enforcement officer Cheryl Dorsey declared Wednesday on MSNBC that Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron did not speak for “black folk” because she said, “He is skin folk, but he is not kinfolk.”

Dorsey was reacting to the grand jury in the Breonna Taylor case charging former Louisville police officer Brett Hankison with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment earlier.

MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin said, “One of the comments that stuck out to me from the attorney general, he said, ‘sometimes the criminal law is not adequate to respond to a tragedy,’ that’s quite a remarkable statement, a striking statement.”

Dorsey said, “Well, listen, not only is he being intellectually dishonest about that. I find all his remarks to this whole entire press conference offensive. Let me speak to this celebrity influencer thing — oh, they can’t speak for Kentuckians. Let me say this as a black woman — he doesn’t speak for black folk. He is skin folk, but he is not kinfolk. Just like he thinks they can’t speak for Kentucky just because he is up there with a black face, he doesn’t speak for all of us. This was not a tragedy. This was a murder. He should be ashamed of himself.”

