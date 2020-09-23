https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/09/23/msnbc-guest-says-kentuckys-black-attorney-general-is-skin-folk-but-he-is-not-kinfolk/

As Twitchy reported earlier, former Louisville Metro Police Department Detective Brett Hankison has been charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for his part in a botched drug raid that led to the shooting death of Breonna Taylor. He was not charged with homicide, which has Louisville preparing for “spontaneous” protests assisted by a U-Haul full of pre-made signs, shields, and more.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, a Republican, had this to say about the charges:

To talk about the case, MSNBC brought on Cheryl Dorsey, a retired Los Angeles Police Department sergeant, who said that Cameron, who is black, is “skin folk but not kinfolk” and should be ashamed of himself.

It didn’t take MSNBC any time at all to find someone to further stoke racial tensions in this case.

