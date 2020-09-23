https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/MSNBC-Ilhan-Omar-Donny-Deutsch-Hitler/2020/09/23/id/988393

Former MSNBC host Donny Deutsch compared President Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and slammed Jewish Americans who plan on backing the president on Election Day.

During a Wednesday appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Deutsch pointed out that there was “not one person of color” in attendance at Trump’s campaign rally in Moon Township, Pennsylvania.

“There is not one person of color anywhere, like usually behind him he puts one token in there,” Deutsch said. “If you scan this crowd, this is stunning. If you go, not even behind him but through the thousands and thousands of people and this, to me, looks like a rally from the early ’30s.”

He warned that comparing Trump to Hitler must be done with caution.

“Because we can use the word ‘fascist,’ but then when you go ‘Hitler,’ everybody starts to go,” Deutsch said as he made a cringing motion.

He then began to compare Trump’s tactics to German ones in the early 1930s.

“But what was going on in the early ’30s Germany? Basically you had a destruction of belief in the free press, you had blurring between the executive branch and the Justice Department, you have creating an other, whether it’s Muslims, whether it’s Mexicans, whether it’s congressmen who weren’t born in this country, and then you have the destruction of free elections,” Deutsch said.

He then asked, “What is the difference between Adolph Hitler and Donald Trump?”

He noted he isn’t saying there is a Holocaust taking place, but he is looking at tactics used by both leaders. He said, “That is where we are right now.”

He then ripped Jewish Americans who plan to vote for Trump.

“How dare you,” he said, calling out Jewish Trump supporters. “With what our people have gone through in history, and you see a man who is a dictator, and once you give a man absolute power he’s possible of anything, and if you are a Jew in this country and you are supporting Donald Trump, you are not looking back at our history and you are blind and you are walking like a lemming off a cliff.”

Deutsch, who is Jewish, said it is “time to wake up” because there is “no difference” between Trump’s rhetoric and what Hitler preached in the early 1930s.

Deutsch wasn’t the only one calling the president out on Wednesday. Host Joe Scarborough said the president’s comments at his rally were just short of being “fascist.”

Trump suggested that rallygoers weren’t safe. He also attacked Rep. Ilhan Omar, who was born in Somalia. He blasted the Democrat lawmaker for “telling us how to run our country.”

“We won’t call them fascist comments and won’t say that it’s what autocrats do and say, but it is what autocrats do and say when you’re once again glorifying violence, and, as the president’s long done, celebrating the fact that people could get hurt at the rally if they exercise their First Amendment rights,” Scarborough said, referencing the president’s remarks on “anti-Trump” demonstrators and perceived danger at his rallies. “I’m sorry, if that’s not what fascists do, I would love for a professor or somebody who studies fascism to let us know if that is not the practice of fascist leaders.”

Co-host Willie Geist agreed called Trump’s comments about the Omar, who came to the U.S. as a child refugee, explicit “bigotry.”

