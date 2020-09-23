https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-multiple-police-officers-shot-in-louisville-as-anti-police-riots-hit-city

Multiple police officers were reportedly shot in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday night as leftist anti-police riots broke out following a grand jury’s decision earlier in the day to not charge any of the police officers with the killing of Breonna Taylor, who died when she was shot during a police raid earlier this year.

“One officer was shot in the abdomen below their bulletproof vest and is in surgery, and a second was shot in the thigh, according to the source,” The Courier Journal reported. “MetroSafe said it received reports the shooting occurred at South Brook Street and Broadway Avenue.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

