In the opening paragraph of an article published Tuesday, The New York Times smeared Trump supporters with a definitive-yet-unsourced claim that President Donald Trump wasn’t told about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death during his rally on Friday for fear supporters would cheer.

Here’s the offending paragraph:

When news broke on Friday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had died, President Trump was just five minutes into a campaign rally in Minnesota and aides opted not to pass word to him onstage. If he announced the death of the liberal justice from the lectern, they feared the crowd would cheer.

Alleged aides are referred to, but never mentioned again nor given the least bit of sourcing. Are these aides who spoke to the New York Times? Is this seriously what they told the Times? If so, why didn’t the Times say they spoke to these “aides” instead of merely recounting as fact something that is not sourced? And why aren’t these aides ever mentioned or heard from again in the rest of the story?

The Times then attempted to prove the accusation by reporting the next night that Trump supporters at a different rally chanted “Fill that seat!” when the president spoke. The Times described it thusly: “But cheers that would have looked unseemly one night were welcomed in another form a night later as the next rally crowd chanted, ‘Fill that seat!’”

Maybe Trump supporters would have cheered Ginsburg’s death and maybe they wouldn’t have. If even one person cheered, headlines would have been written about how awful people who support Trump are – while completely ignoring that Democrats cheer every time a Republican dies.

And not just faceless people in a massive crowd. Blue-check Democrats on Twitter openly cheer when a conservative dies. Back in February 2016, after Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia died, verified liberals on Twitter were bursting with glee at the news, The Daily Wire previously reported.

New York Times writer Brian Boucher tweeted: “Ding, dong, the witch is dead,” along with a clip from “The Wizard of Oz.” Actor Billy Eichner tweeted that “Bye Scalia is the new Bye Felicia.” Actor John Fugelsang suggested Scalia was responsible for deaths.

“Sad for the loss of Scalia. Happy for the lives that’ll be saved by the new 5-4 majority,” he tweeted.

New Yorker contributor Helen Rosner tweeted: “Look, sometimes assholes die.”

It’s not just known figures whose deaths the left will cheer. In April 2018, liberals were ecstatic over a fire that was set at New York City’s Trump Tower – a fire that killed one person and injured several others.

And then there was the August 2020 murder of a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon. Members of the violent left-wing group Antifa and Black Lives Matter supporters celebrated the murder, calling the deceased a “f***ing Nazi.”

The New York Times itself has treated the death of a conservative worse than the death of dictators. When retired Sen. Tom Coburn (R-OK) died in March, the Times headline read, “Tom Coburn, the ‘Dr. No’ of Congress, Is Dead at 72.”

Coburn received the nickname because he voted against so many spending bills, but “Dr. No” is also the name of one of James Bond’s most notorious villains, and the way the Times framed its headline, the impression one walks away with is that Coburn is the Bond villain.

Conversely, the Times’ obituary for murderous Cuban dictator Fidel Castro described him as a “fiery apostle of revolution who brought the Cold War to the Western Hemisphere in 1959 and then defied the United States for nearly half a century as Cuba’s maximum leader, bedeviling 11 American presidents and briefly pushing the world to the brink of nuclear war.” The headline for the obituary read: “Fidel Castro, Cuban Revolutionary Who Defied U.S., Dies at 90.”

