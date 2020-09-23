https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/09/23/no-charges-filed-mail-ballot-toilet-display/

This is one crappy story (sorry) that may be mercifully drawing to a close without dragging on for the rest of the election season. On Monday, we talked about the apparently irate voter in Mason, Michigan who didn’t have a very high opinion of the massive, mail-in voting scheme his state was adopting for the presidential election. To show his displeasure, he set up a large sign on his lawn saying “Place Mail In Ballots Here!” Next to it, he had placed a used toilet.

This drew the ire of the County Clerk (a Democrat), who declared that the display represented an illegal plan to steal ballot from people. She went on to demand that prosecutors look into the matter immediately and take action. Well, it only took a single day for a county prosecutor (also a Democrat) to throw cold water on the idea. It appears that there will be no investigation or prosecution forthcoming. (Associated Press)

A prosecutor in Michigan has flushed a complaint about a toilet that was promoted as a place to drop absentee ballots… Barb Byrum, a Democrat, said it’s a felony to take illegal possession of absentee ballots. But there was no evidence of an intent to violate Michigan law, said the office of county prosecutor Carol Siemon, a Democrat. “Instead, this seemed to be an effort to make a humorous political statement,” the statement said.

While it may seem amazing in the midst of the 2020 quagmire, the Democrats actually managed to produce an official who was able to recognize “a humorous political statement” when she saw one. Good for her.

The County Clerk, Ms. Byrum, clearly has no such sense of humor, at least when it comes to a favorite pet issue of her party. Any denigration of massive mail-in voting is seen as a direct threat to the Democrat’s chances of victory in November and their subsequent plans to eliminate the filibuster, pack the Supreme Court and do away with the electoral college. (Oh, and they’re now adding statehood for both DC and Puerto Rico to their wishlist.)

While you can easily view this toilet-art story as just a humorous, local joke, the response from the County Clerk in Mason is probably representative of a much larger movement among liberals. It was only this morning when we looked at a new law in California making it a crime to speak disparagingly of or spread “misinformation” about mail-in voting. Granted, it’s only a misdemeanor and probably wouldn’t result in more than a fine for first-time offenders, but it demonstrates the Democrats’ willingness to shut down free speech if it means protecting this bizarre plan.

There would be some delicious irony in all of this if the mail-in voter scheme backfires on them as a result of the law of unintended consequences. And it could potentially happen. Consider for a moment all of the pitfalls we’ve discussed here previously when it comes to sending ballots to everyone on the voter rolls, as they are doing in California and many other states. A fair percentage of them are going to go to the wrong address while others may be improperly formed, lost in delivery or rejected during the authentication process.

At the same time, imagine the large percentage of Trump voters who are going to reject the idea and go deliver their ballot in person or simply vote at their local polling station if the option is offered. In some of the tightly divided states, those lost ballots could be enough to make the difference and tip the race in Trump’s favor. The court battles that follow would drag on for ages, but it would still be hilarious to watch the reactions from the Woke Brigade as they lost their everloving minds.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

