God protect our President.

A Virginia Beach couple was arrested before President Trump’s rally on Monday in Toledo, Ohio.

John C Davison and his wife Vicki Davison were arrested walking on railroad tracks near the executive airport hours before the Trump rally in Toledo.

The Virginia Beach couple were carrying guns, ammo, a pitchfork and shovels.

The Virginia couple was charged with “terrorist threats.”

The New York Post reported:

A Virginia couple was busted while allegedly carrying a gun and 200 rounds of ammunition, along with a pitchfork and shovels, ahead of a Trump campaign rally Monday night in Ohio, authorities said. John C. Davison, 38, and Vicki M. Davison, 33, were spotted by a Toledo Executive Airport employee walking on the railroad tracks behind the airport in Lake Township, the Sentinel-Tribune reported. The worker said the couple had a backpack and shovels. Police “converged” on the pair and took them into custody without incident, Lake Township Police Chief Mark Hummer told the newspaper. The Davisons allegedly had on them two shovels, a pitchfork and a backpack stuffed with a Glock pistol with an extended magazine, as well as 200 rounds of ammunition and four tourniquets, Hummer said.

