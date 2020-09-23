https://hannity.com/media-room/ny-post-senate-report-links-hunter-biden-to-human-trafficking-ring-in-russia-ukraine/

A bombshell report from the New York Post claims Hunter Biden -the son of Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden- has financial connections to what the newspaper describes as “human trafficking rings.”

The report states that Biden “has sent funds to non-resident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine.”

“The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what ‘appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring,’” the report adds.

“A spokesman for the Biden campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on these specific allegations, but earlier accused Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Chairman Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), whose staffers helped prepare the report, of ‘diverting’ attention from President Trump’s ‘catastrophically botched’ handling of the COVID-19 pandemic,” adds the Post.

Read the full report at the New York Post.

