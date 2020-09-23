https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/09/23/nyts-peter-baker-apparently-thinks-journalism-is-smearing-trump-supporters-by-imagining-something-that-didnt-happen/

Donald Trump’s response after learning of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death surprised a lot of people — in a good way.

But some people wondered why he wasn’t informed by his staff of her death until his rally had concluded.

Well, here’s the New York Times’ Peter Baker to help shed some light on that:

Did the crowd actually cheer about Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death? No. All that matters is that they totes would have if given the chance.

Baker doesn’t quote any of these “aides” or name them, but trust him on this.

For what it’s worth, in actuality, a lot of conservatives and Republicans offered their condolences to Ginsburg’s family and spoke highly of her accomplishments in life. They cheered for her achievements. But that’s not nearly as exciting for the New York Times.

