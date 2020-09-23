https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/oh-boy-armed-militia-group-now-marching-downtown-louisville/

Protests and riots immediately erupted after Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced Wednesday that there will be no charges filed against two of the Louisville police officers involved in the shooting of Breonna Taylor, while the third is being charged with “wanton endangerment.”

Breonna Taylor protesters ran over to a parked U-Haul containing supplies for their violent riot immediately following the decision.

All hell broke loose.

And now…

Armed militia members are marching into Louisville.

Oh boy.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release DEVASTATING Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — CROOKED BIDEN FAMILY ENRICHED THEMSELVES AND OBAMA KNEW!

Via Chad Mills and Anonymous.

A militia group marches up 7th St. in downtown Louisville. They wouldn’t identify their group, but I know I’ve seen some here before. #BreonnaTaylor #Louisville @WDRBNews pic.twitter.com/1Og09rdL38 — Chad K. Mills (@ChadKMills) September 23, 2020

Via Anonymous, the militia has been identified as members of the “National Patriotic Defense Team” a right-wing militant group that operates in Kentucky.

https://twitter.com/ChadKMills%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1308831863977504772%7Ctwgr%5Eshare_3&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.thegatewaypundit.com%2F2020%2F09%2Foh-boy-armed-militia-group-now-marching-downtown-louisville%2F

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

