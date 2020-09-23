https://www.koco.com/article/city-of-norman-expands-mask-mandate-to-include-private-homes/34122710

The city of Norman decided overnight to expand its mask mandate to include social gatherings at private homes. According to a news release, the Norman City Council Tuesday passed amendments to the mask ordinance requiring residents to wear facial coverings when in social gatherings of more than 25 people both on public or private property.Working in combination with the University of Oklahoma’s required masking for students, the changes are targeted at managing the increase in large, unmasked house parties since university students’ return, officials said. “With students back in town, Norman has had an influx of 20,000+ new residents, and with it, we have seen an escalation in the number of large social gatherings where the mask ordinance is not being followed along with a rise in reported cases of COVID-19. Council felt more guidance was needed in how to manage these potential super spreader events that are really unique to college towns,” said Mayor Breea Clark. “We are not limiting social gatherings as we did previously. We are simply asking that if you do have a large social gathering, you wear a mask and practice social distancing.”The amendments place greater responsibility on individuals by putting a potential $50 to $500 fine in place for non-compliance, officials said. This is in addition to possible prosecution for criminal trespass, disturbing the peace, interference with an official process, or similar offenses as circumstances warrant that was in place in the original ordinance. Previously, officials said only business owners faced fines for not posting signage or complying with capacity limitations. “The Norman Police Department will continue to have the rights and safety of each citizen in mind during this pandemic. The department recognizes that a citizen’s residence is their personal and private space, and officers will not impede the citizen’s rights in that area,” Major David Teuscher said. “The department will focus on addressing large party gatherings by utilizing the newly adopted changes to the nuisance party ordinance to help slow the spread of COVID-19. We ask that citizens and guests of Norman protect one another by following social distancing measures and the face-covering ordinances.”The ordinance, which includes exceptions for specific activities and those with medical conditions, expires Nov. 30, unless otherwise amended or extended by council.Click here to read the ordinance in full.

