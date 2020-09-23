https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/ozzyosbourne-granddaughter-coronavirus/2020/09/23/id/988387

Ozzy Osbourne’s three-year-old granddaughter has tested positive for the coronavirus. The family is now in quarantine, but Sharon Osbourne revealed that they were doing fine.

The former reality TV star announced the news this week on “The Talk.” She was meant to appear in studio for the show but instead had to co-host it from the confines of her home.

“I was meant to be in the studio, I was so looking forward to it and then, unfortunately, one of my granddaughters has come down with COVID,” she said, according to Fox News. “She’s OK, she’s OK, she’s doing good. I don’t have it, her daddy [Jack Osbourne] doesn’t have it, her mommy doesn’t have it, her sisters don’t.”

Sharon believes that her granddaughter had picked the virus up from one of Jack’s employees.

“It just goes to show you, she’s three years of age, that children can get COVID,” Sharon said.

The 67-year-old added that she had one more week left in quarantine before she can return to the set of “The Talk.”

“As I say, I don’t have it, I keep testing negative, but you have to be safe,” she said.

Earlier this month, Jack shared intimate details about his father in a tell-all interview with Fox News, during which he discussed Ozzy’s battle with Parkinson’s disease and recovery from neck surgery following a fall last year.

“He’s doing good,” Jack said. “I mean, we’re actually on vacation together right now, and we’re up in Santa Barbara. He was just in the pool with my kids swimming around till the last hour. He’s slowly but surely getting better. It’s a very slow recovery. He’s frustrated, but I like to remind him that he’s never been 70 years old with a broken neck before, so it’s going to take time.”

