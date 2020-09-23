https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/09/23/pete-buttigieg-gets-schooled-on-scotus-justices-and-the-popular-vote/

SHOT. . .

Pete Buttigieg says “we’re in danger of a majority of Justices on the Supreme Court being chosen by Presidents who didn’t even get the majority of the popular vote” and this means “any way you look at it, we’re getting less democratic by the day”:

We’re in danger of a majority of Justices on the Supreme Court being chosen by Presidents who didn’t even get the majority of the popular vote. Any way you look at it, we’re getting less democratic by the day. — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 22, 2020

CHASER(S). . .

Put on your drinking caps, folks, because we’re going to throw a few back with this one.

For starters, someone please tell him that Bill Clinton did not win the popular vote in 1992 or 1996:

cool story now tell me about what percentage of the popular vote bill clinton won in 1992 and 1996 https://t.co/ZWrdz3hl83 — Jeff B., who on earth is this guy?? (@EsotericCD) September 23, 2020

Does this mean that selection of Justice Ginsberg herself made us less democratic?

Neither Ginsburg nor Breyer were appointed by a president who won a majority of the popular vote. Weird how you never seemed to have any problems with their appointments. https://t.co/FbSjFvFqbx — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 23, 2020

Let’s add in a few other Dem presidents, shall we?

Democratic Presidents Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy, Harry S. Truman, and Woodrow Wilson also did not win a majority of the popular vote. Between the four of them, they appointed 11 Supreme Court justices. https://t.co/PWDz4Rm4S5 — Greg Price (@greg_price11) September 23, 2020

Plus, he’s wrong about Justices appointed by George W. Bush. John Roberts and Samuel Alito were AFTER GWB won the popular vote in 2004:

Alito and Roberts were appointed after W won a majority of the vote. https://t.co/W5WYU7mO54 — Sean T at RCP (@SeanTrende) September 23, 2020

Buttigieg should issue a correction:

Last week, the court’s breakdown was: Chosen by Presidents who got a majority of popular vote: Thomas (GHWB)

Roberts (Bush’s 2nd term)

Alito (Bush’s 2nd term)

Sotomayor (Obama)

Kagan (Obama) Judges chosen by Presidents who didn’t Ginsburg

Breyer

Gorsuch

Kavanaugh https://t.co/ZABjbLiYeN — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 23, 2020

And Gerald Ford has zero vote and still appointed a Justice:

John Paul Stevens was appointed by Gerald Ford who, and I cannot stress this enough, was made president without winning a single presidential vote. https://t.co/pyV0KctKt1 — Charles Fain Lehman (@CharlesFLehman) September 23, 2020

Dem buzzkill:

Trump replacing Ginsburg this fall/winter doesn’t tip the scale. I guess if Trump wins with a minority of the vote and then replaces Thomas, it does. — Tim Carney (@TPCarney) September 23, 2020

***

