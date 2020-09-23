https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/planned-parenthood-accuses-dhs-of-being-cruel-to-children-separating-families-irony-detectors-explode/

Before we begin, the following tweet comes with a beverage warning just so you don’t risk damaging your computer or mobile device.

Ready?

OK, here goes:

Self-awareness level: SUB ZERO.

It’s a special kind of WTF, isn’t it?

There’s no shamelessness like Planned Parenthood shamelessness.

