Chad Wolf designed the family separation policy that led to thousands of children being illegally separated from their parents. His cruelty to immigrants and disregard for their health and rights is NOT NEW. A vote for Wolf is a vote for family separation. #FreeTheFamilies https://t.co/IAIiAkiFJn — Planned Parenthood Action – Text WeDecide to 22422 (@PPact) September 23, 2020

Self-awareness level: SUB ZERO.

Planned Parenthood lecturing someone about their cruelty towards children is *chefs kiss* https://t.co/JaLcNkQ02X — Emily Zanotti (@emzanotti) September 23, 2020

It’s a special kind of WTF, isn’t it?

I mean I think planned parenthood is jealous that they could hurt the children and that the DHS beat them to it. — John Alvarado (@johncalvarado) September 23, 2020

I understand that a symptom of leftism is an inability to see irony, so I will explain this as simply as I can: you guys separate families every day by k i l l i n g b a b i e s https://t.co/ggHjQYarqD — Allie Beth Stuckey (@conservmillen) September 23, 2020

There’s no shamelessness like Planned Parenthood shamelessness.

Planned Parenthood are totally fine with family separation, as long as it’s done with forceps and a suction tube. — Ian G Haworth (@ighaworth) September 23, 2020

And they get paid for it. — michelle polk (@chelz70) September 23, 2020

This is almost as good as watching Ted Kennedy stand up for Anita Hill in the name of women’s rights. — Mike Welch (@MikeMikewelch3) September 23, 2020

Margaret Sanger, founder of Planned Parenthood, devised the insidious family separation policy that literally led to the MURDER of tens of millions of unborn babies in the womb. Spare me the faux outrage over proper immigration & border security policies. https://t.co/468TRLqb68 — Shawn (@ShawnLivingLife) September 23, 2020

Planned Parenthood needs to sit this one out…🤷‍♂️ — Jay Patton 🇺🇸 (@jjpatton4115) September 23, 2020

