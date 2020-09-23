https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-turnout-voters/2020/09/23/id/988402

President Donald Trump leads Democrat Joe Biden by a razor-thin margin in Georgia among registered voters and in a model that simulates a high voter turnout in the state, according to the results of a new survey.

Results from the latest Monmouth University Poll:

Among registered voters, Trump has 47% support and Biden has 46% support. The difference falls within the margin of error.

In a simulation that shows a high voter turnout, Trump leads 48% to 46%. A low-turnout scenario shows Trump with a larger lead, 50% to 45%.

Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered 2% support among registered voters.

In 14 Georgia counties that saw the closest vote margins in the 2016 election, Biden leads 54% to 34%. In counties Trump easily won four years ago, Trump has a 71% to 25% lead.

Trump now holds the advantage among Georgia voters aged 65 and older, 61% to 36%. In July, Biden led among this voting bloc, 52% to 48%.

Regarding the special election to determine a Senate seat in Georgia, three candidates on the ballot are nearly even: Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler has 23% support, Republican Rep. Doug Collins has 22% support, and Democrat Raphael Warnock has 21% support.

The last time Georgia selected a Democrat presidential candidate was in 1992.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 17-21 among 402 registered voters in Georgia. The margin of error is plus or minus 4.9 percentage points.

