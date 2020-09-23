https://justthenews.com/government/security/secretary-pompeo-says-china-working-infiltrate-local-and-state-us-government?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says the Chinese Communist Party is engaged in a years-long effort to infiltrate state and local governments across the U.S. as part of its ongoing espionage effort that continues to intensify.

“CCP campaigns targeting state-level officials, and local interests, have been in full swing for years, and they’re increasing in intensity,” Pompeo said Wednesday in a speech in swing state Wisconsin. “The party and its proxies aim to make Americans receptive to Beijing’s form of authoritarianism.”

Chinese officials appear to be trying to using U.S. consulates to exert pressure on local governments to pass laws and resolutions that bolster the image of Beijing, including ones that touts China’s handling of the coronavirus and that undermine the U.S. relations with Taiwan.

In February, as the coronavirus was starting to rapidly spread in the U.S., an official from China’s consulate in Chicago contacted Wisconsin state Senate President Roger Roth to ask that he introduce the China-forward legislation. The official sent Roth a copy of the pre-drafted bill, according to The Washington Free Beacon.

Earlier this month, the Justice Department indicted a New York Police officer for acting an agent of the Chinese government.

The officer, who is also in the U.S. Army reserves, has been charged with spying on Tibetans who reside in the U.S. and handing over their information to his Beijing handlers.

Pompeo on Wednesday also cautioned Americans to be vigilant about offers made by Chinese officials.

“Know that when you are approached by a Chinese diplomat, it is likely not in the spirit of true cooperation or friendship,” he said.

