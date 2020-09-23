https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/president-trump-sign-born-alive-executive-order/

President Trump confirmed Tuesday he will sign an executive order to further protect babies who survive an abortion.

Speaking at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast, he said his Born-Alive Executive Order will help fulfill the nation’s “sacrosanct morality.”

The eternal truth, he pointed out, is that “every child, born and unborn, is made in the image of God.”

“I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society, and I will always defend the sacred right to life,” Trump said. “Today I am announcing that I will be signing the Born Alive Executive Order to ensure that all precious babies born alive, no matter their circumstances, receive the medical care that they deserve.”

Mat Staver, chairman of Liberty Counsel, which has helped lead legal fight against abortion, praised the order.

“We applaud President Trump for once again protecting the lives of precious babies that have survived an abortion and are fighting for life,” he said. “If this protection is not implemented, the abortionist simply backs away from the table and leaves the baby to suffer and die. We must continue the fight to make the womb a safe place once again in America.”

His organization said the order is “expected to be similar to the Born-Alive Infant Protection Act that would provide for criminal penalties for abortionists who fail to provide proper medical care for babies who survive abortions.”

Liberty Counsel noted Democrats in Congress refused to pass the legislation more than 80 times, essentially allowing abortionists to get away with “infanticide.”

Virginia Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam infamously advocated infanticide in a radio in interview in January 2019 regarding a state bill allowed the killing of an infant who survived an abortion attempt.

“The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable,” he said of the scenario. “The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired. And then, a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.”

Government watchdog Judicial Watch revealed that Northam “took abortion talking points directly from Planned Parenthood.”

The organization released 115 pages of documents from Northam’s office that had been obtained under state Freedom of Information law. They showed that one of the lieutenant governor’s senior staff members used an email address associated with Planned Parenthood Advocates of Virginia, Judicial Watch said.

“These new emails show that Planned Parenthood was running the press operations of the Governor of Virginia Ralph Northam after he endorsed infanticide during a radio interview,” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “It is incredible that a Northam staffer was actually using a Planned Parenthood email address to launder abortion talking points to other government officials and the media.”

On Tuesday, Trump reaffirmed his pledge to defend life.

“We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom and the dignity of work and the eternal truth that every child born and unborn is made in the holy image of God,” he said. “I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society, and I will always defend the sacred right to life.”

Liberty Counsel said abortion survivors are not “hypothetical.” Statistics from the Centers for Disease Control, as well as the personal testimonies of nurses and abortion survivors themselves, provide evidence that babies survive abortions.

“According to the CDC, at least 143 babies were born alive after botched abortions between 2003 and 2014 in the U.S., though there likely are more,” Liberty Counsel said. “The CDC also notes that this number is likely underestimated because of unclear terminology and a lack of understanding about spontaneous abortions.”

