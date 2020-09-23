https://www.theblaze.com/wilkow/chris-cuomo-lift-off-challenge

In this episode of “Wilkow,” professional bodybuilder and owner of Tiger Fitness, Marc Lobliner, joined Andrew Wilkow in calling out CNN’s Chris Cuomo for a photo that has been widely circulated on social media.

The photo shows Cuomo casually holding a 100lb dumbbell over his head with one hand, while casually typing with the other.

Image source: Video screenshot

Lobliner challenged Cuomo to prove that he can lift a real 100lb dumbbell in a lift-off, and also “do some good” by raising money for a charity of his choice. He said Cuomo had not yet responded.

