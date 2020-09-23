http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/IIuALq9mucs/

A protester told Louisville police officers they should “get ready to fucking die” after a Kentucky grand jury chose not to bring murder charges against officers involved in the raid which killed Breonna Taylor.

Video of the incident, shared on social media by Town Hall reporter Julio Rosas, shows the protester marching alongside fellow demonstrators when he hurls the death threat at officers who are standing guard.

One person shouted at Louisville police, “All y’all get ready to fucking die!” pic.twitter.com/dTHVDeKjCT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 23, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, a Kentucky grand jury indicted one of three police officers involved in Taylor’s shooting inside her Louisville apartment. The charges are connected to the firing of shots into the neighboring apartment. Former officer Brett Hankison was indicted on three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment.

As Breitbart News reported:

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron explained Wednesday afternoon that no police officers would be charged directly for the death of Breonna Taylor in Louisville in March because they knocked before entering her boyfriend’s apartment. Taylor, 26, an emergency medical technician, was killed in the crossfire when her boyfriend opened fire at police, thinking they were intruders. […] After expressing his condolences to Taylor’s family, Cameron explained that the officers who had shot Taylor would not be charged because they had been fired upon first, and because her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, testified that they had knocked first.

Senate Majority Leader McConnell (R-KY) issued a statement regarding Cameron’s announcement, saying: “Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron led a complete inquiry to find the truth and pursue justice. I have total confidence he followed the facts and the legal process in his decision.”

