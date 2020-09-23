https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biggs-supremecourt-statehood-ginsburg/2020/09/23/id/988484

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs called Democratic threats to expand the number of justices on the Supreme Court and add Washington, D.C, and Puerto Rico as states in response to Republicans’ efforts to fill the seat of deceased Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg nothing more than “raw power politics.”

“All of this is about power, and how to get power and how to use power,” Biggs said Wednesday on Newsmax TV’s “The Chris Salcedo Show.” “And the Democrats are great at this. They have trouble winning policy debates and policy elections, so they want to pack the court – because they think the court gives them the best avenue to invoke their legislative priorities through legislatively liberal activist judges.

“And certainly, they’d like to do the same by getting some more senators in there so Republicans could never control the Senate again. That’s what this is all about, raw power politics.”

The death of Ginsburg on Friday gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to nominate a third justice to the Supreme Court, which he has promised to do on Saturday. The Senate previously has confirmed Trump nominees Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh.

But Gorsuch filled the seat vacated by the death of conservative icon Antonin Scalia and Kavanaugh replaced the nominally conservative Anthony Kennedy. Ginsburg’s death would create the opportunity for Trump to replace a noted liberal with a much more conservative judge.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would not rule out the possibility of impeaching Trump a second time to thwart his efforts to fill Ginsburg’s seat.

“That’s outrageous,” said Biggs, who represents Arizona’s 5th Congressional District, which includes eastern Mesa near Phoenix, Scottsdale and Tempe. “And that is one of the reasons I’m advocating to remove Nancy Pelosi.

“Nancy Pelosi is just absolutely apoplectic because they thought they were going to (elect) Hillary Clinton, which is why RBG did not resign in the first place, retire. So, they thought Hillary Clinton was going to win; they’d be able to name a replacement during that. It didn’t happen. And so, they’re upset that their whole plans have gone awry, and they’ve gone awry ever since Donald Trump came down that golden escalator in Trump Tower so long ago.”

