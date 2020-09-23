https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/JamesComer-kentucky-bloomberg-voting/2020/09/23/id/988491

Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is basically paying for people to vote by offering to pay the fines of felons in the state of Florida, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax TV.

“He [Bloomberg] is paying people to vote. He is violating the law. People are receiving gifts in exchange for their votes. I mean, it’s clearly against the law, and again, it’s another example that Democrats are trying to change the rules at the end of the game,” Comer told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.”

Bloomberg raised more than $16 million to pay fines for felons which will help them to restore their right to vote.

“They [Democrats] realize that their candidate is a dud. They realize that the momentum is on the Republican side. And we’re going to see a lot more shenanigans from the Democrats over the next 30 days,” Comer said.

Comer added, “That says a lot about their base … in Florida they’re trying to get 32,000 felons eligible to vote at the last minute because clearly they see the momentum shifting. The momentum is shifting from Biden to Trump. They know that Republicans are going to show up in force on election day to vote in person.”

