Amid Democrats’ vows to fight President Donald Trump’s nominee for the Supreme Court, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is leading a GOP counterstrike, introducing a House resolution the court should remain at nine justices.

Jordan, ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Newsmax TV the bill condemns Democrats’ threat to retaliate to Trump’s election-cycle nomination by packing the Supreme Court with liberal justices the next time they hold the White House and Senate.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has objected to Trump’s filling the vacancy of the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, saying she has “arrows in my quiver” to obstruct and retaliate.

“We have the Constitution, the president’s following the law,” Jordan told Wednesday’s “Spicer & Co.“

Jordan called out Pelosi’s Democrats trying to “threaten the American people, and they’re going to go after the president with possibly a second impeachment for the president following the law.”

Jordan told host Sean Spicer said every Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee signed onto the resolution to keep the Supreme Court at nine justices, which is where it has been since 1869.

“I think we’re going to get every Republican in the House to sign onto it, too,” Jordan added. “It’s probably not a good idea to change the court and pack the court and add six new justices – as the Democrats are threatening.”

