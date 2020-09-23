https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/09/rep-matt-gaetz-calls-election-bribery-probe-mike-bloomberg-paying-florida-felons-fines-biden-votes/

As reported earlier former New York City Mayor and billionaire Mike Bloomberg raised $16 million to pay off the fines for 32,000 black and Hispanic Florida voters so they can vote for Joe Biden in the 2020 election.

Basketball icon Lebron James is also looking to pay convicted felons’ fines so they can vote for Joe Biden.

Legal analyst J. Christian Adams argued that Michael Bloomberg is breaking federal and likely Florida state law by buying votes from felons.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Senate Finance and Homeland Security Committees Release Report on Hunter Biden, Burisma and Corruption — AND IT’S DEVASTATING!

Federal law makes it illegal to pay for or receive money for voting.

And J. Christian Adams also argued that Bloomberg is putting the felons in legal and financial jeopardy by paying off their debts for votes.

Now this–

Last night Rep. Matt Gaetz called out this illegal vote buying scam by billionaire leftist Mike Bloomberg.

Matt Gaetz told Sean Hannity on Tuesday night that he called Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody about potentially launching a bribery investigation probe into former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

JUST IN: The Commission for Presidential Debates has released topics for the first debate on Sept. 29. – The Trump and Biden Records

– The Supreme Court

– Covid-19

– The Economy

– Race and Violence in our Cities

– The Integrity of the Election https://t.co/ANPJ2RtbXq — Axios (@axios) September 22, 2020

Democrats are working overtime to make the US a third world hell-hole and they’re not even hiding it.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

