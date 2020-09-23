https://hannity.com/media-room/report-hunter-biden-received-3-5-million-wire-transfer-from-wife-of-former-moscow-mayor/
AIR BIDEN? Secret Service Reportedly Provided Security for Hunter Biden on 400+ Trips
posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20
An explosive report from JustTheNews.com is shedding new light on Hunter Biden’s dealings during the eight years of the Obama administration; showing the Vice President’s son was provided a Secret Service security detail on hundreds of flights.
“Hunter Biden has already made headlines with his pursuit of global business, raising questions about conflicts of interests by landing lucrative deals in Ukraine and China while his father Joe was vice president,” reports JustTheNews.com. “And now it’s his proclivity for globetrotting travel that is garnering attention.”
“The son of the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in waiting used Secret Service protection on at least 411 international and domestic trips during the Obama years, according to records released this month under the Freedom of Information Act to the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch,” adds the website.
“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least 5 trips to China, will raise additional questions,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said after releasing the records.
BREAKING REPORT: Hunter Biden ‘Worked with Chinese Military Supplier’ to Buy US Auto Parts Company
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.10.20
A bombshell report from Seamus Bruner and John Solomon is revealing the true extent of the global connections used by Hunter Biden to advance his businesses; showing the former Vice President’s son worked with a “Chinese Military Supplier” to acquire a Michigan-based auto parts manufacturer.
“An investment fund named Bohai Harvest RST (BHR) partly owned and directed by Biden’s son, Hunter, and Secretary of State John Kerry’s stepson, Chris Heinz, had just a few years earlier played a vital role in facilitating the sale of the Michigan-based auto parts maker Henniges Automotive to one of China’s main military aircraft makers, Aviation Industry Corporation of China or AVIC,” reports JustTheNews.com.
“That 2015 transaction approved by the Obama administration and its Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) came just 15 months after the United States publicly added one of AVIC’s subsidiaries to a Commerce Department blacklist (known as the ‘Entity List’) and just months before the Obama administration resumed patrols in the South China Sea because of increased Beijing military aggression in the region, where AVIC-built military jets partake in China’s activities,” adds the website.
