https://hannity.com/media-room/report-obama-admin-knew-hunter-bidens-position-was-problematic-interfered-with-ukraine-policy/

AIR BIDEN? Secret Service Reportedly Provided Security for Hunter Biden on 400+ Trips

posted by Hannity Staff – 7.04.20

An explosive report from JustTheNews.com is shedding new light on Hunter Biden’s dealings during the eight years of the Obama administration; showing the Vice President’s son was provided a Secret Service security detail on hundreds of flights.

“Hunter Biden has already made headlines with his pursuit of global business, raising questions about conflicts of interests by landing lucrative deals in Ukraine and China while his father Joe was vice president,” reports JustTheNews.com. “And now it’s his proclivity for globetrotting travel that is garnering attention.”

“The son of the former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential nominee in waiting used Secret Service protection on at least 411 international and domestic trips during the Obama years, according to records released this month under the Freedom of Information Act to the conservative watchdog Judicial Watch,” adds the website.

“Given the Burisma-Ukraine-China influence peddling scandals, Hunter Biden’s extensive international travel during the Obama-Biden presidency, including at least 5 trips to China, will raise additional questions,” Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said after releasing the records.

Read the full report at JustTheNews.com.