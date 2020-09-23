https://americanlookout.com/report-union-members-are-snubbing-joe-biden-and-supporting-trump/

For decades, the Democratic party has enjoyed the support of various labor unions.

Today, all of that is changing. The heads of unions are still telling their members to vote Democrat, but the members are backing Trump.

Democrats have no one to blame but themselves. They took working people for granted for far too long.

Politico reports:

Rank-and-file union members snub Biden for Trump

Joe Biden has pitched himself to voters as a “union man,” a son of Scranton, Pa., who respects the dignity of work and will defend organized labor if he wins the White House.

To rank-and-file members in some unions, especially the building trades, it doesn’t matter. They’re still firmly in Donald Trump’s camp.

Labor leaders have worked for months to sell their members on Biden, hoping to avoid a repeat of 2016 when Donald Trump outperformed among union members and won the White House. But despite a bevy of national union endorsements for Biden and years of what leaders call attacks on organized labor from the Trump administration, local officials in critical battleground states said support for Trump remains solid.

“We haven’t moved the needle here,” said Mike Knisley, executive secretary-treasurer with the Ohio State Building and Construction Trades Council, who estimated that about half of his members voted for Trump in 2016 and will do so again. “Even if given all the information that’s been put out there, all the facts — just pick an issue that the president has had his hands in — it doesn’t make a difference.”

This alone could swing the entire Rust Belt and Pennsylvania to Trump.

The unions are endorsing Biden but lots of their workers are voting Trump.

“It doesn’t seem like there’s anybody changing their minds,” said Don Furko, head of United Steelworkers Local 1557 in Clairton, PA.

He said majority of his members are w/ Trump https://t.co/8e49ybx8c5 — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) September 22, 2020

This is REAL. We are seeing it on the ground during ⁦@TeamTrumpOnTour⁩ across Michigan! https://t.co/y3XP8TvD2I — Marc Lotter – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@marc_lotter) September 22, 2020

Union members should support Donald Trump, he created jobs for them and is bringing back the jobs from China that Joe Biden spent five decades shipping over there. Union Members Are Supporting Donald Trump Despite Unions Endorsing Joe Biden https://t.co/tzn8s9ryKS — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 22, 2020

Working people are smart. They know who has their back.

