Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has been sued by fellow Republicans in his state after he extended access to early voting during the coronavirus pandemic.

Texas Republican Party Chairman Allen West, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, and other Republican lawmakers claim in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that Abbott lacked the legal footing to change the early voting start date from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19. Under the coronavirus emergency order, Abbott changed the date in July.

“Gov. Abbott seems to have forgotten that the Texas Constitution is not a document that he consults at his convenience,” Jared Woodfill, an attorney representing the group of Republican plaintiffs, said. “It is an uninterrupted charter of governmental structure that limits the Governor Abbott’s ability to act as a king.”

The GOP group said in a lawsuit Abbott should hold a special legislative session for lawmakers to approve the measure to extend the early voting period in Texas.

The group included Miller, West, four state representatives, three state senators, and the Republican National Committeeman Robin Armstrong.

At the time of its filing, the lawsuit also included Texas Sen. Donna Campbell, who reportedly said she did not want to be in the litigation, because she disagreed with the “basic construct of the matter” and asked to have her name taken from the list of plaintiffs.

