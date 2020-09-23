https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/09/23/reuters-calls-louisville-protests-mostly-peaceful-except-for-the-police-officers-who-have-been-shot-and-biden-harris-seem-to-agree/

We told you earlier about the mostly peaceful protesters in Louisville telling police to “get ready to f***ing die”, and, in spite of media attempts to downplay the protest, they weren’t kidding. At least two officers have been shot so far:

Two police officers have been shot after protests turned violent in Louisville, Kentucky in the wake of the Breonna Taylor charges that were announced today. https://t.co/Ee2meH7HZA — WPMT FOX43 (@fox43) September 24, 2020

Both officers who were shot are stable Louisville PD announces at press conference — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) September 24, 2020

However, the mob can always count on the media to run cover for them. Reuters is just one example:

Demonstrations in Louisville wore on past nightfall in defiance of a 9 p.m. curfew and remained mostly peaceful until several gunshots rang out in the midst of a skirmish between protesters and heavily armed police https://t.co/lvEd2XalpJ pic.twitter.com/L8GrPNrwCg — Reuters (@Reuters) September 24, 2020

“Mostly peaceful, until…” Gee, where have we heard that before.

Joe Biden’s Twitter account also weighed in after the latest news was reported, with no mention of the officers who had been shot:

We must continue to speak Breonna Taylor’s name, support her family still in grieving, and never give up on ensuring the full promise of America for every American. https://t.co/KJU21tQq4B — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 24, 2020

Ditto for Kamala Harris:

Tonight, I’m thinking of Breonna Taylor’s family who is still grieving the loss of a daughter and sister. We must never stop speaking Breonna’s name as we work to reform our justice system, including overhauling no-knock warrants. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 24, 2020

The Biden campaign has been running ads condemning riots and violence, but for now they’re quiet about Wednesday evening’s events:

Posted after 2 officers were shot and businesses are being destroyed.

Is this who you want running the country? https://t.co/GDyoRqUsvn — Ari Hoffman (@thehoffather) September 24, 2020

You thinking about the two cops that got shot by rioters in Louisville tonight too, or nah? — Fishing With Fredo (@FishingwFredo) September 24, 2020

Biden and Harris won’t weigh in on the officers who have been shot or other facts surrounding the case until polls tell them to.

Two police officers have been shot in Louisville by rioters tonight and this is how @JoeBiden responds. https://t.co/Dn5Kh5JMhy — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) September 24, 2020

Joe Biden’s inability to even address two police officers being hunted and shot in the streets of Louisville tonight is exactly why it happened in the first place. Democrats have been demonizing police for months and now their followers are hunting them. https://t.co/2soA8GeIxg — Kelb Hull (@CalebJHull) September 24, 2020

I’m thinking about the two cops who were shot tonight along with the two shot in Compton recently. — CousinEddie 6% (@SoxfanFL) September 24, 2020

The Breonna Taylor warrant was not a no-knock warrant. https://t.co/QO2bUEg2eG — Aldous Huxley’s Ghost™ (@AF632) September 24, 2020

Let’s be fair. Joe has been sleeping since 4pm. His staff are the tone deaf ones here. https://t.co/xofukeDrEG — eric (@eriContrarian) September 24, 2020

Note this was released well after the shooting of two Louisville police officers. https://t.co/ZzM54ZXMxn — Douglas (@DouglasShrugged) September 24, 2020

Again, future polls will dictate the responses from Biden and Harris… as usual.

