https://bigleaguepolitics.com/saturday-9-26-franklin-grahams-prayer-march-in-washington-d-c-aims-to-revive-christianity-to-unite-americans/

Renowned pastor Franklin Graham is set to hold his Prayer March 2020 on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 12pm to 2pm at the Lincoln Memorial during a time in which national unity is desperately needed.

“America is in trouble. Our communities are hurting, our people are divided, and there’s fear and uncertainty all around us. Let’s join together and do the most important thing: pray!” Graham announced on the group’s website.

The 1.8-mile march will begin at the Lincoln Memorial then continue through the World War II Memorial. The Christians will then make their way to the Washington Monument over to the National Museum of American History & Culture and then to the National Archives before ending at the U.S. Capitol.

Trending: Judge Amy Coney Barrett Recently Approved Democrat COVID-19 Lockdown Policies

“Prayer is our most important weapon. It allows us to go directly to the King of Kings, directly to stand in front of the throne of grace, and make our petitions directly to the throne of God,” Graham said in a video promoting the march.

take our poll – story continues below

Completing this poll grants you access to Big League Politics updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to this site’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Because of the marxist Black Lives Matter terror movement and the COVID-19 scamdemic, religious freedom in America is under attack like never before.

Big League Politics has reported on how churches are getting fined for merely holding in-person services, which is heinously unconstitutional and makes a mockery of the 1st Amendment:

Over the past week, North Valley Baptist Church in Santa Clara, California has amassed $15,000 in fines for holding church gatherings. Christianity Daily noted that the church’s move violated the county’s health order and “It was the largest corona virus related fines levied in Santa Clara County.” On August 23, 2020, the county slapped the church with two $5,000 fines for holding services indoor during the morning and evening. The church was fined again $5,000 for conducting another service in-person. On the church’s door, there was a cease-and-desist letter posted, which explained that “North Valley Baptist was in violation of the health order for holding indoor services, failing to ensure mask-wearing and social distancing indoors, singing during services and failing to submit a social distancing protocol.” The $5000 fine in question is the highest possible financial penalty for businesses that violate the Wuhan virus health order that Santa Clara county implemented earlier in August. Counsel James Williams remarked that “the county has avoided issuing fines in favor of working with businesses to bring them into compliance.” Local governments across the nation are exploiting the Wuhan virus pandemic to implement policies that undermine the right to peaceful gatherings and certain forms of social activity that individuals on the right or organizations that uphold traditional values tend to participate in.

The founders of Black Lives Matter have been explicit about their marxist intentions. They hope to not just inflict racial dominance over white people, but also to destroy the capitalist system and impose a tyranny on America that resulted in the gruesome murders of tens of millions of Christians worldwide.

BLM co-founder confirms what anyone who’s read their work knows: they’re proudly marxists. pic.twitter.com/vvUk5jTp7j — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) June 18, 2020

Only the blood of Christ can re-purify the American nation, which has drifted into secularism and may experience damnation as a result. The Prayer March could be the stop of America’s slide into Sodom and Gomorrah.

Show Comments ▼

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

