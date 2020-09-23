https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/school-fires-worker-alerted-friends-lgbt-agenda-classrooms/

A trial is underway in the United Kingdom in a case brought by a school employee who was fired after she shared her concerns about the district’s LGBT agenda with her Facebook friends.

School officials insist they had to fire Kristie Higgs, 44, because her comments could reduce “confidence” in their work.

She contends she was fired for speaking out about her Christian belief that God determines who is male and who is female.

Matthew Evans is the headmaster of Farmor’s School in Fairford, England, where Higgs worked until 2018, when she shared her concerns about the school’s plan to teach “LGBT relationships to young children.”

Defended by the Christian Legal Center, she is arguing in court that her dismissal violated her freedoms of speech and religion.

School officials took action against her after one of the friends on her Facebook contact list complained to the school, where she was employed as a pastoral assistant.

During the trial, expected to last the entire week, Evans claimed he had to uphold “confidence” in the schools, so he fired Higgs.

Here’s a video prepared by Higgs ahead of the trial:

[embedded content]

The Christian Legal Center said Higgs had held her job “with an exemplary record” for six years.

Higgs has said: “I have been punished for sharing concerns about Relationships and Sex Education. I hold these views because of my Christian beliefs, beliefs and views which are shared by hundreds of thousands of parents across the U.K. My number one concern has always been the effect that learning about sex and gender in school will have on children at such a young age. I am determined to fight this case and to stand for Christians and all parents across the country who are being silenced for sharing and holding these views.”

Higgs two posts on her private Facebook page made no mention of her employer.

The first “encouraged friends and family to sign a petition challenging the government’s plans to introduce Relationships and Sex Education to children in primary schools.”

The post pointed out a government consultation on making RSE mandatory for children as young as 4 was coming to a close. She asked readers to sign a nationwide petition calling on the government to uphold the rights of parents to have children educated in line with their religious beliefs, the Christian Legal Center explained.

A second post linked to an article on the rise of transgender ideology in children’s books in American schools.

Evans, who has refused to identify who made the complaint, then confronted Higgs over what was described to him as “homophobic and prejudiced” posts. Evans asked the complainant to find more “offensive posts.”

School staff members then accused her of “pro-Nazi” views.

She was told, explaining her view was based on her faith, to “keep your religion out of it.”

The school decided to dismiss her, based on “online comments that could bring the school into disrepute and damage the reputation of the school,” despite the fact the school admitted there is “no direct evidence that as a matter of fact that the reputation of the school has been damaged.”

Andrea Williams, chief executive of the Christian Legal Centre, said: “This case is about the freedom to hold Christian views about what it means to be human. Many Christians have faced pressure for expressing these views in the workplace before, but in this case, Kristie has been dismissed for sharing her views among friends on Facebook.

“What Kristie shared on Facebook simply reflects the genuine and justified concerns of a parent about the sexual ideology currently being imposed on her own children and thousands of children across the U.K.”

