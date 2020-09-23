https://www.wnd.com/2020/09/schumer-blocks-senate-committee-getting-election-security-briefing/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Senate Republicans chastised Minority Leader Chuck Schumer for blocking the Senate Intelligence Committee from receiving an election security briefing on foreign interference following the New York Democrat’s “temper tantrum” over the Supreme Court.

“Just a short time ago, Democratic leaders demanded more briefings on election interference,” acting Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Marco Rubio said on Tuesday. “The Senate Intelligence Committee was scheduled to have a briefing today with Director Evanina, who leads our nation’s election security efforts. However, Sen. Schumer had a temper tantrum over the Supreme Court and used a procedural move to cancel the committee’s briefing.”

Rubio spoke on the Senate floor to request “unanimous consent” that the Senate Intelligence Committee be “authorized” to meet on Tuesday with National Counterintelligence and Security Center Director Bill Evanina, “who is also leading the election security efforts on behalf of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.” But Schumer used his power, specifically the invocation of the Senate’s “two-hour rule,” to block the top-secret election meddling update.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

