Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) was heckled during press conference Tuesday while he was claiming that Democrats “are fighting as hard as we can to protect Americans.”

But a heckler in the crowd right then boomed out, “You ain’t doing s***!” adding, “Stop lying to the people!”

A second heckler then shouted out “Jesus saves!” and “Jesus loves you!” A miffed Schumer said “Thank you,” and repeated his line about Democrats fighting for Americans.

Hecklers disrupt @SenSchumer presser on RBG’s replacement, clearly annoying the N.Y. senator pic.twitter.com/XdbULAwW2w — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 22, 2020

Schumer held his press conference outside the Capitol to talk about Republicans’ pledge to fill the vacant seat left by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg — and to bash President Trump about COVID-19.

“Senate Republicans in this administration have demonstrated they can’t be trusted to protect the American people,” Schumer said. “That’s why Senator [Patty] Murray and I introduced the Stop Act to establish essential oversight of the coronavirus response. The bill would create a task force to report to the public when politics are behind COVID response decisions rather than Republicans just letting scientists doing their work. You’ll hear more about that from Senator Murray, but we Democrats are fighting as we hard as we can to protect Americans. And we need Americans to…”

That’s when the heckler jumped in.

“Thank you,” Schumer said, before finishing, “We need Americans to continue to fight with us to keep holding Republican senators accountable.”

The scene was reminiscent of another earlier this month, when a heckler hit Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, who had emerged from his basement to hold a campaign event in Pittsburgh.

“Hey Joe, you finally got out of the basement!” the man shouted as Biden climbed out of a black SUV, awkwardly holding three pizzas he brought to a fire station.

“The man was waving a Trump flag as he stood on top of a truck. Biden’s response to him: “‘Don’t jump,’” Tyler Pager, a national political reporter for Bloomberg News, wrote on Twitter.

The man continued to heckle Biden, saying, “You’re for fracking now? You were against fracking!”

Biden later claimed during his speech, “I am not banning fracking. No matter how many times Donald Trump lies about me.”

But in a presidential debate this year, Biden said, “No more — no new fracking.”

“No ability for the oil industry to continue to drill. Period. Ends,” he said.

Steve Guest, the GOP’s rapid response director, put out a montage of Biden talking about fracking and fossil fuels.

Roll the tape! Joe Biden wants to eliminate fracking. pic.twitter.com/XishCd77zh — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) August 31, 2020

The Pittsburgh heckler was relentless.

“Hey Joe, who paid for those pizzas? Hey Joe, who — Trump would have gave us steak!” he yelled.

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) was also heckled when she was still in the race. A a town hall event on Saturday in Lawrenceville, Georgia, a heckler shouted at Warren: “Why did you lie?”

